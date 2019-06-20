Stratton
June 20-23, 2019
Stratton Mountain, VT, USA
Squaw Valley
July 18-21, 2019
North Lake Tahoe, CA, USA
Whistler
August 1-4, 2019
Whistler, BC, CAN
Wanderlust 108 Denver (Saturday)
August 10, 2019
Great Lawn Park, Denver, CO
Wanderlust 108 Denver (Sunday)
August 11, 2019
Wanderlust 108 Boston (Saturday)
August 17, 2019
DCR Hatch Memorial Shell, MA
Wanderlust 108 Boston (Sunday)
August 18, 2019
Wanderlust 108 Brooklyn
September 8, 2019
Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Chicago
September 14-15, 2019
Chicago, IL, USA
Wanderlust 108 Philadelphia
September 21, 2019
Philadelphia, PA
Wanderlust 108 Washington, DC
September 28, 2019
Washington, DC
Wanderlust 108 Guadalajara
TBA
Guadalajara, GDL, MEX
Garmisch-Partenkirchen
September 13-15, 2019
Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Bayern, DEU
Dive deep into your personal practice with our series of expert-led topical workshops. Unplug, connect, and put your learnings to practice—all in one memorable day-long experience.
Clarity, Courage, Truth, Power
Cheryl Strayed
August 1, 2019
Love is Rising, Everywhere
Kyle Cease
July 18, 2019
Entering the Heart: Training in Freedom
Scott Schwenk
Yoga Nidra and Manifesting Your Best Life
Tracee Stanley
Building the Warrior Heart
Ana Forrest & Jose Calarco
Wellspring is a first-of-its-kind wellness gathering featuring the world’s leading innovators, teachers and socially-conscious companies. For 3 days, get away to Palm Springs and discover what will make you, and the world, well.
Wellspring
October 4-6, 2019
Palm Springs, CA, USA
Wanderlust would like to email you useful information about our events, products, partners and services. Manage your interests, profile and preferences below.
First Name
Last Name
Email
City
Zip/Postal *
Country *
Unsubscribed
Weekly
Monthly
Special Announcements Only
Wanderlust Events
Online instructional classes & workshops
Yoga apparel and products
Offerings at Wanderlust Studios near you
New to Yoga
Beginner
Intermediate
Advanced
Teacher
New to Meditation
The Wanderlust website uses cookies for necessary site functionality including login, customized user experience, and usage. By continuing to use the site, you agree to receive cookies on our website. To opt out or learn more about the types of data we collect, please view our Privacy Policy.